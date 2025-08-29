Security Heightened Amid Maratha Quota Protests in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have significantly increased security measures outside the home of lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte after he opposed the protest led by Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange. Jarange commenced an indefinite fast at Azad Maidan to demand Maratha reservations, drawing crowds of supporters.

Despite Sadavarte having formally objected to Jarange's demonstration through letters to high-ranking police officials, the protest proceeded with police authorization under court guidelines. Thousands from the Maratha community assembled in solidarity, bolstering Jarange's cause.

Law enforcement took precautionary steps to safeguard Sadavarte, anticipating potential hostility due to his stance against the Maratha reservation. This comes in light of previous incidences of vandalism against him by Maratha Kranti Morcha protesters.