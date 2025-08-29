Left Menu

Security Heightened Amid Maratha Quota Protests in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have bolstered security near lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte's residence due to his opposition to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange's hunger strike. Jarange's protest, backed by thousands from the Maratha community, is pressing for reservation demands despite Sadavarte's formal objections. Security measures are in place anticipating backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have significantly increased security measures outside the home of lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte after he opposed the protest led by Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange. Jarange commenced an indefinite fast at Azad Maidan to demand Maratha reservations, drawing crowds of supporters.

Despite Sadavarte having formally objected to Jarange's demonstration through letters to high-ranking police officials, the protest proceeded with police authorization under court guidelines. Thousands from the Maratha community assembled in solidarity, bolstering Jarange's cause.

Law enforcement took precautionary steps to safeguard Sadavarte, anticipating potential hostility due to his stance against the Maratha reservation. This comes in light of previous incidences of vandalism against him by Maratha Kranti Morcha protesters.

