In a significant diplomatic move, the Kremlin declared that Russia-China relations are a privileged strategic partnership with considerable untapped potential. This statement comes as President Vladimir Putin prepares for a crucial visit to China.

During his stay, which is set to commence on Sunday, Putin will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. His itinerary also includes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and attendance at a grand Chinese military parade.

This visit signals the strengthening of bilateral ties, emphasizing the geopolitical importance of the Russia-China alliance. The outcomes of this summit could potentially reshape regional dynamics, with leaders focused on exploring further opportunities for collaboration.