President Murmu Presents SCOPE Eminence Awards, Hails CPSEs as Growth Catalysts

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, today conferred the SCOPE Eminence Awards 2022–23 at a ceremony in New Delhi, celebrating the outstanding contributions of India’s Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs). The awards, instituted by the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), honour Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) for excellence in diverse fields including sustainability, corporate governance, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and innovation.

Public Sector Enterprises as Pillars of Nation-Building

In her address, President Murmu lauded the Public Sector as a powerful vehicle of India’s economic development and social inclusion since independence. She noted that PSEs laid the foundation of industrialisation, built infrastructure, supported social upliftment, and promoted balanced regional development.

"Performing well on social, economic, environmental, technological and ethical parameters is the hallmark of a good enterprise," the President said. She emphasized that the awards recognise PSEs that embody this holistic vision of growth.

Evolution of CPSEs in a Changing Economy

Acknowledging the dynamic role of CPSEs, President Murmu highlighted how their mandates have evolved over time in response to changing government and societal expectations. Despite these shifts, she stressed that CPSEs have remained critical in achieving both economic growth and national goals.

She underlined that beyond financial contributions, PSEs prioritize inclusive development, ensuring that their actions align with India’s vision of equitable progress. Describing them as “catalysts of growth and pillars of prosperity”, she pointed to the models of transparency and good governance set by many enterprises.

Role in Aatmanirbhar Bharat and National Security

The President particularly commended CPSEs for their contributions to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the ‘Make in India’ initiative. She cited the successful demonstration of the indigenous Air Defence Control and Reporting System – Akashteer during Operation Sindoor, noting that PSEs played an important role in its development.

This, she said, was a source of national pride and evidence of the sector’s growing capacity in self-reliant innovation and technological advancement.

Contributions Across Critical Sectors

President Murmu stressed that CPSEs have played a decisive role in diverse sectors such as:

Agriculture – enabling food security and rural development

Mining and Exploration – securing natural resources

Manufacturing and Processing – fostering industrial capability

Energy and Services – powering infrastructure and essential industries

She recalled how CPSEs have historically risen to meet national challenges, from economic crises to natural disasters, and will remain vital in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Ethical Governance and Social Responsibility

Highlighting the importance of ethics in public enterprises, President Murmu called upon CPSEs to ensure that decisions remain dedicated to nation-building, actions are guided by ethics, and strategies are rooted in social sensitivity.

She emphasized that their role extends beyond profitability to include environmental stewardship, innovation in sustainable practices, and active CSR engagement for community welfare.

About the SCOPE Eminence Awards

The SCOPE Eminence Awards are designed to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Public Sector Enterprises. They provide a platform to recognize enterprises that excel in:

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Corporate Governance and Transparency

Technological Innovation and R&D

The awards also aim to inspire other enterprises by showcasing best practices that contribute to India’s inclusive and sustainable growth model.

Looking Ahead

Concluding her address, President Murmu expressed confidence that CPSEs will continue to play an indispensable role in nation-building, while driving India’s ambitions of self-reliance, sustainability, and global leadership.

She reminded the PSE fraternity that their commitment to ethics, innovation, and service would not only shape India’s growth but also strengthen its global standing as a responsible and resilient economy.