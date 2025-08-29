Left Menu

Austrian Spy Drama: Egisto Ott's Alleged Role in Russian Espionage

Former Austrian intelligence official Egisto Ott faces charges of corruption and espionage for allegedly supplying encrypted laptops and leaking sensitive data to Russian intelligence. Accusations link Ott to former Wirecard executive Jan Marsalek, who orchestrated a network of spies. Ott denies any wrongdoing, as political tensions rise in Austria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:44 IST
  • Austria

Egisto Ott, a former Austrian intelligence officer, is embroiled in a criminal investigation over allegations of corruption and espionage involving Russia. Prosecutors claim that Ott, who served at the now-defunct Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism, provided an encrypted laptop and leaked sensitive information for several years.

Ott has consistently denied these charges. Meanwhile, prosecutors have announced plans to pursue him and another unidentified police officer for allegedly collaborating with a foreign intelligence service, accepting bribes, and breaching official secrets. The case centers around Ott's alleged support for Russian operatives, including Jan Marsalek, leveraging police databases for sensitive data between 2017 and 2021.

Jan Marsalek, the former COO of the scandal-ridden German company Wirecard, has been implicated in orchestrating espionage activities in Austria. With Marsalek still at large, the political landscape in Austria remains tense, particularly following last year's elections where parties debated the influence of Russian links within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

