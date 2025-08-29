Chaos Erupts in Jakarta: Delivery Rider's Death Sparks Nationwide Outcry

In a dramatic escalation of unrest, Indonesia's capital was gripped by chaos on Friday, as a police armored vehicle reportedly ran over a delivery rider amid protests, sparking widespread national outrage. The demonstrations, centered around grievances with lawmakers' allowances, have brought Jakarta to a standstill and ignited public fury.

The situation escalated after a viral social media video appeared to show the motorbike rider, 21-year-old Affan Kurniawan, being hit by the vehicle. Witnesses reported the vehicle sped through a crowd, leading to Kurniawan's death, prompting an angry response from protesters who gathered at the National Police's Mobile Brigade headquarters.

Responding to the crisis, President Prabowo Subianto delivered a solemn address, urging calm and announcing a thorough investigation into the incident. He expressed dissatisfaction over the handling of the protests and reassured the public of the government's commitment to justice. Meanwhile, the city continues to reel from the turmoil, as mourning citizens gathered to pay homage to Kurniawan.