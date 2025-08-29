Sambhal Conspiracy Unveiled: Judicial Report Sheds Light on 2024 Riots

A judicial commission report on the 2024 Sambhal violence presented to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has thrown light on a conspiracy targeting Hindus in the area, as per sources. The report details a dramatic change in demographics and the involvement of radical groups in long-standing unrest.

The panel's findings suggest that a shift in population dynamics has been part of a larger plot, intensified by external agitators. The report highlights a historical pattern of communal violence linked to earlier tensions and alleges that illegal arms and drug networks aimed to destabilize the region.

Chief Minister Adityanath stressed the protection of Hindu interests under the current government, criticizing former administrations' handling of such issues. He reaffirmed his commitment to equitable governance, citing the current 'double-engine government' as a stalwart against demographic manipulation.

