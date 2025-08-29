Sri Lanka's Political Corruption Crackdown Continues: Two More Arrested

In a continued crackdown on political corruption in Sri Lanka, two more former parliamentarians were arrested on Friday after surrendering at local courts. The arrests follow the recent detention of former president Ranil Wickremesinghe on similar charges.

Former minister Rajitha Senaratne and ex-parliamentarian Buddhist monk Athuraliye Rathana turned themselves in, leading to their respective remanding by a magistrate's court. Senaratne is accused of granting a questionable contract resulting in significant losses during his time as fisheries minister. Rathana's case involves allegations concerning the abduction of a fellow monk.

These arrests are part of a broader effort under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who came to power championing anti-corruption. The focus on these high-profile figures underscores the administration's commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.