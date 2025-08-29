Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Political Corruption Crackdown Continues: Two More Arrested

In Sri Lanka, former ministers Rajitha Senaratne and Athuraliye Rathana were arrested after surrendering in court on corruption charges. This follows the arrest of former president Ranil Wickremesinghe. Senaratne is accused of awarding an improper contract, while Rathana faces charges related to abduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a continued crackdown on political corruption in Sri Lanka, two more former parliamentarians were arrested on Friday after surrendering at local courts. The arrests follow the recent detention of former president Ranil Wickremesinghe on similar charges.

Former minister Rajitha Senaratne and ex-parliamentarian Buddhist monk Athuraliye Rathana turned themselves in, leading to their respective remanding by a magistrate's court. Senaratne is accused of granting a questionable contract resulting in significant losses during his time as fisheries minister. Rathana's case involves allegations concerning the abduction of a fellow monk.

These arrests are part of a broader effort under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who came to power championing anti-corruption. The focus on these high-profile figures underscores the administration's commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

