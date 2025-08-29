Left Menu

Child's Tragedy Unveils Allegations Against Political Heavyweight in Madhya Pradesh

The Supreme Court will hear a plea about a child's permanent disability from illegally dumped stones and a high-tension wire. Filed against Khurai MLA Bhupendra Singh's nephew, the plea demands closure of illegal mining and compensation. The family alleges political intimidation and lack of action by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:45 IST
Child's Tragedy Unveils Allegations Against Political Heavyweight in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition alleging that a child suffered a permanent disability after coming in contact with a high-tension wire, while climbing illegally dumped stones owned by Khurai MLA Bhupendra Singh's nephew.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and other concerned parties, urging them to respond within four weeks. The petition, filed by advocate Satya Mitra, demands urgent closure of alleged illegal mining activities in Khurai village, citing severe public safety threats.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the petitioners, highlighted the National Human Rights Commission's directives instructing interim relief for the victim, appropriate action against those responsible, and relocation of the mining site away from residential areas. The incident left the child with 70% disability, requiring amputation, yet authorities have allegedly stalled action, leaving the family facing intimidation.

TRENDING

1
Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

 India
2
Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

 Global
3
India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

 India
4
Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025