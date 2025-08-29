Child's Tragedy Unveils Allegations Against Political Heavyweight in Madhya Pradesh

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition alleging that a child suffered a permanent disability after coming in contact with a high-tension wire, while climbing illegally dumped stones owned by Khurai MLA Bhupendra Singh's nephew.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and other concerned parties, urging them to respond within four weeks. The petition, filed by advocate Satya Mitra, demands urgent closure of alleged illegal mining activities in Khurai village, citing severe public safety threats.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the petitioners, highlighted the National Human Rights Commission's directives instructing interim relief for the victim, appropriate action against those responsible, and relocation of the mining site away from residential areas. The incident left the child with 70% disability, requiring amputation, yet authorities have allegedly stalled action, leaving the family facing intimidation.