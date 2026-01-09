Left Menu

Haryana's Aravalli Shields: Strict Orders to Curb Illegal Mining

Senior Haryana police official Navdeep Singh Virk has directed an intensified enforcement drive in districts under the Aravalli zone. The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau aims to combat illegal mining activities threatening the mountain range. The initiative covers Gurugram and allied districts with stringent actions against illegal practices.

Updated: 09-01-2026 22:08 IST
A senior Haryana police official has called for intensified enforcement drives across districts in the Aravalli zone to tackle illegal mining activities. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Navdeep Singh Virk highlighted the crucial role of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau in safeguarding the region.

During a state-level review at the Enforcement Bureau in Gurugram, Virk directed the officers of the 11 police stations in the Gurugram zone to conduct rigorous checks. Districts targeted include Gurugram, Narnaul, Rewari, Faridabad, Nuh, Charkhi Dadri, and Bhiwani.

The ADGP emphasized collaboration with various departments, ensuring prompt action against illegal entities. The bureau reviewed over 4,500 sites in 2025, registering numerous cases and collecting significant penalties. Virk also plans to bolster the Bureau with resources for riot control and emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

