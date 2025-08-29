Shifting Fortunes in Global Equity and Bond Funds

Global equity funds experienced a decline in appeal leading up to August 27, largely driven by apprehensions concerning the Federal Reserve's autonomy. This followed President Donald Trump's controversial attempt to dismiss a Federal Reserve governor. LSEG Lipper's data indicates that global equity funds secured just $2.96 billion in inflows during the week, marking the lowest influx since a hefty outflow witnessed in early August.

Interestingly, European equity funds saw a relatively modest net purchase of $876 million compared to the previous week's $9.88 billion. In the same period, investors showed increased interest in U.S. and Asian equity funds, with net inflows of $571 million and $649 million, respectively. Notably, equity financial sector funds garnered the most attention, seeing a significant surge with $1.52 billion—the highest in eight months.

Moreover, both the gold and precious metals, alongside technology sector funds, enjoyed substantial inflows of $556 million and $553 million, respectively. Concurrently, global bond funds maintained popularity, recording a 19th consecutive week of inflow, accumulating $14.42 billion. Short-term bond funds kept pace with a consistent analysis, drawing $2.59 billion in new investments.

However, money market funds faced a contrasting trend, registering a net outflow of $17.57 billion, halting a three-week buying pattern. Gold and precious metals commodity funds rebounded, attracting net inflows of $715 million after a previous setback. Conversely, emerging markets witnessed an exodus in equity funds totaling $310 million, while bond funds saw strong engagement with net purchases of $985 million.

