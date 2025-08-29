Gauteng MEC Diale-Tlabela Vows to End Commuter Intimidation in Transport Sector

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has issued a firm warning against acts of intimidation and coercion reported in the province’s public transport sector. The MEC condemned incidents where commuters and private vehicle owners were allegedly threatened by some operators, stressing that such conduct undermines commuters’ constitutional rights.

“Any form of bullying or coercion on our roads is unacceptable. Our officers are actively intervening to protect the public and uphold peace. Commuters’ constitutional right to choose their preferred mode of transport is fully protected,” Diale-Tlabela said on Thursday.

A Coordinated Response

In January 2025, the Department of Roads and Transport established the Public Transport Crisis Committee (PTCC), chaired by the MEC, as a central mechanism to address rising instability in the sector. Meeting every Friday, the PTCC brings together stakeholders from the taxi, bus, e-hailing, and scholar transport industries to strengthen compliance, resolve disputes, and safeguard commuter rights.

“We are bringing all industry stakeholders under one roof to ensure that operations comply with the law and that commuters are treated fairly,” Diale-Tlabela explained.

Tackling Illegal and Unsafe Practices

The MEC also issued a warning to public transport users to avoid unregistered e-hailing services, which often operate outside legal frameworks and safety standards. Instead, she encouraged commuters to rely on recognised, regulated, and transparent platforms.

“Law enforcement has been deployed in areas where illegal practices have been reported. Gauteng residents deserve a safe, reliable, and lawful transport system. We are committed to ensuring that every commuter can travel without any form of fear or intimidation,” she said.

Law Enforcement on the Ground

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) has been at the forefront of enforcement operations to restore order on the province’s roads. This week alone, the GTI impounded more than 16 vehicles for a range of violations, including illegal operations, operating without permits, and unroadworthy conditions.

These actions, carried out under the National Land Transport Act, are part of a broader crackdown designed to protect commuters from unsafe practices and to hold non-compliant operators accountable.

“We will not allow lawlessness, illegal operations and unroadworthy vehicles to put commuters’ lives at risk. Our law enforcement teams are on the ground to ensure peace, enforce compliance and lawful operations at all times. The safety and rights of our commuters are non-negotiable,” Diale-Tlabela emphasized.

Ensuring Long-Term Stability

The Department of Roads and Transport has also linked transport safety to broader social stability. Recent violent incidents, including the shooting at Maponya Mall, have highlighted how instability in the sector can spill over into public spaces, threatening both commuter safety and the sustainability of the transport system.

By combining strict enforcement, stakeholder dialogue, and public awareness, the department aims to ensure long-term order and fairness in the sector.

For the MEC, the priority remains clear: restoring trust in Gauteng’s transport system by ensuring that commuters can travel freely, safely, and without intimidation.