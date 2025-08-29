Exercise 'Achook Prahar' Showcases Combat Readiness in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) showcased robust combat readiness in a joint four-day exercise held in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The exercise, titled 'Achook Prahar,' took place from August 25 to 28, focusing on the validation of operational preparedness and demonstrating effective interoperability between the army and ITBP. The forces exhibited seamless coordination in handling high-altitude operational challenges, noted Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, a defence spokesperson based in Guwahati.

The joint drills saw both forces executing synchronised firepower responses under simulated battlefield conditions, involving the use of mortars, machine guns, rockets, and grenades to test accuracy and battlefield effectiveness. The exercise reaffirmed the armed forces' and CAPFs' commitment to maintaining combat readiness and responsiveness in defending India's frontiers, added Rawat.

(With inputs from agencies.)