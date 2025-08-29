Fake Fashion Fraudster Ordered to Repay £90 Million in Landmark Court Ruling

In a significant legal victory, Arif Patel, an Indian-origin fraudster, has been ordered to repay over £90 million following his involvement in one of the UK's largest tax frauds. Patel orchestrated a criminal network involved in fake designer clothing and fraudulent VAT claims, causing substantial losses to the UK's public revenue.

Patel, a 57-year-old former clothing manufacturer now residing in Dubai, was previously convicted of conspiracy to cheat public revenue and money laundering. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) secured a Confiscation Order against him, enabling the sale of his assets to reclaim the owed funds. This order is part of a broader crackdown on economic crime by UK authorities.

The scam saw Patel and his organized crime group steal £33.4 million through fake VAT claims and import counterfeit clothes worth £19.19 million. His lavish lifestyle, funded by these illegal gains, highlights the serious impact of financial crime on the taxpayer, leading to a rigorous effort by CPS, HMRC, and Lancashire Police to recover public funds.

