Pune Arm Wrestler Faces Trial in Drug Smuggling Case

In a notable development, Pune-based arm wrestler Kyle Cummings will face trial in a drug-related case after the court refused to absolve him of charges. The decision, rendered by Special Judge S M Patil, comes despite Cummings' plea for discharge due to insufficient direct evidence.

The court was swayed by evidence presented by the prosecution, including financial transaction records and alleged instructions to co-accused Shrawan Joshi regarding the handling of an illegal substance-laden parcel from Belgium.

Cummings, who has represented India on international platforms, was arrested last May with two others. He claims his implication is baseless, citing a lack of drug seizures from his possession. However, the court found the circumstantial evidence adequate to move forward with the trial.

