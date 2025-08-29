Pune Arm Wrestler Faces Trial in Drug Smuggling Case
Kyle Cummings, a prominent arm wrestler from Pune, is set to face trial after being charged in a drug case. Despite appeals for dismissal due to alleged lack of direct evidence, the court upheld the decision to proceed based on financial transaction records and coordination with co-accused individuals.
In a notable development, Pune-based arm wrestler Kyle Cummings will face trial in a drug-related case after the court refused to absolve him of charges. The decision, rendered by Special Judge S M Patil, comes despite Cummings' plea for discharge due to insufficient direct evidence.
The court was swayed by evidence presented by the prosecution, including financial transaction records and alleged instructions to co-accused Shrawan Joshi regarding the handling of an illegal substance-laden parcel from Belgium.
Cummings, who has represented India on international platforms, was arrested last May with two others. He claims his implication is baseless, citing a lack of drug seizures from his possession. However, the court found the circumstantial evidence adequate to move forward with the trial.
