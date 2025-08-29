Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Jakarta: Call for Police Reform After Civilian Death

Protests broke out in Jakarta after the death of a civilian hit by a police vehicle, urging police reform in President Prabowo's government. The incident has impacted the economy, causing a drop in the rupiah and stock index. A police apology and investigation are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Protestors took to the streets of Jakarta on Friday following the death of a civilian, Affan Kurniawan, whose life was claimed by a police vehicle during violent clashes. This incident has sparked significant public outcry, demanding police reforms from President Prabowo Subianto's administration.

The unrest was enough for schools, banks, and businesses in Jakarta to adjust operations, while heavy rain later dispersed some of the protestors. However, tensions remain palpable, with demonstrators maintaining their presence at key government and police locations.

The incident has had immediate repercussions on Indonesia's economy as investor confidence wavered, leading to a slump in the currency and stock markets. Authorities are now investigating the incident, with seven policemen facing detention for a breach of ethics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

