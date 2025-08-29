Protests Erupt in Jakarta: Call for Police Reform After Civilian Death

Protestors took to the streets of Jakarta on Friday following the death of a civilian, Affan Kurniawan, whose life was claimed by a police vehicle during violent clashes. This incident has sparked significant public outcry, demanding police reforms from President Prabowo Subianto's administration.

The unrest was enough for schools, banks, and businesses in Jakarta to adjust operations, while heavy rain later dispersed some of the protestors. However, tensions remain palpable, with demonstrators maintaining their presence at key government and police locations.

The incident has had immediate repercussions on Indonesia's economy as investor confidence wavered, leading to a slump in the currency and stock markets. Authorities are now investigating the incident, with seven policemen facing detention for a breach of ethics.

(With inputs from agencies.)