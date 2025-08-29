Turkey's Bold Stance: Cutting Ties with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Turkey has announced stringent measures against Israel amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. The Turkish government has barred Israeli vessels from utilizing its ports and has restricted Turkish ships from accessing Israeli ports, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The actions reflect Turkey's critical stance on Israel's military operations in Gaza, which Turkey has described as genocidal, a claim strongly refuted by Israel. In a decisive move, Turkey has suspended all trade with Israel and is calling for international punitive measures against the country.

Further to these measures, Turkey is enforcing informal checks requiring letters from shipping agents to confirm that vessels have no Israeli links or are carrying restricted cargo. The restrictions extend to Turkish-flagged vessels headed to Israel, illustrating Turkey's commitment to its stance against Israel's activities in Gaza.

