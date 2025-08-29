Left Menu

Turkey's Bold Stance: Cutting Ties with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Turkey has imposed a series of restrictions on Israeli vessels and aircraft, ceasing trade and usage of ports for military or hazardous cargo. The measures highlight Turkey's strong opposition to Israel's actions in Gaza, accused by Ankara of genocide, demanding global action against Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey has announced stringent measures against Israel amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. The Turkish government has barred Israeli vessels from utilizing its ports and has restricted Turkish ships from accessing Israeli ports, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The actions reflect Turkey's critical stance on Israel's military operations in Gaza, which Turkey has described as genocidal, a claim strongly refuted by Israel. In a decisive move, Turkey has suspended all trade with Israel and is calling for international punitive measures against the country.

Further to these measures, Turkey is enforcing informal checks requiring letters from shipping agents to confirm that vessels have no Israeli links or are carrying restricted cargo. The restrictions extend to Turkish-flagged vessels headed to Israel, illustrating Turkey's commitment to its stance against Israel's activities in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

