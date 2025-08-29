Left Menu

Supreme Court Acquits Mother-in-law in Dowry Harassment Case

The Supreme Court has acquitted a woman accused of harassing her daughter-in-law for dowry, overturning the Uttarakhand High Court's conviction. Despite allegations and a suicide, the top court deemed evidence insufficient for guilt, noting societal rumor spreads faster than facts in such cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a mother-in-law accused of dowry harassment, initially upheld by the Uttarakhand High Court. The woman was accused under Section 498-A of the IPC, but the top court found the evidence insufficient to support the conviction.

The bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria highlighted that the word of mouth in dowry harassment cases can often spread faster than the facts, leading to hasty judgments. In this case, a neighbor's testimony dismissed by lower courts led the Supreme Court to question the validity of claims against the mother-in-law.

The case involved the suicide of a pregnant daughter-in-law, with accusations pointing to the mother-in-law and other family members. However, the Supreme Court concluded there was a lack of convincing evidence, thus acquitting the woman and setting aside the high court's order.

