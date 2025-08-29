Left Menu

Mission Resilience: Army's Swift Flood Relief Operations in Jammu

Major General Mukesh Bhanwala detailed the Indian Army’s extensive rescue operations in Jammu following severe flooding. Nearly 1,000 individuals were rescued, infrastructure was restored, and essential aid provided. Army engineers quickly constructed a Bailey bridge to replace a crucial damaged bridge, ensuring continued vehicular movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army, led by Major General Mukesh Bhanwala, has been pivotal in rescuing approximately 1,000 stranded individuals, including children and paramilitary personnel, amid severe floods in the Jammu-Gurdaspur belt caused by heavy rains.

In response to the floods, which severely impacted infrastructure, the Army, closely cooperating with civil authorities, conducted large-scale rescue operations. Rising Star Corps soldiers battled adverse conditions, employing Army and Air Force helicopters for these urgent missions.

As part of these efforts, the Army laid a 110-foot Bailey bridge in just 12 hours to replace the damaged 4th Tawi bridge in Jammu, ensuring the restoration of critical transport links. The operations highlighted the Army's commitment to aiding affected families with medical aid, food, and other necessary relief materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

