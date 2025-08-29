Mission Resilience: Army's Swift Flood Relief Operations in Jammu

The Indian Army, led by Major General Mukesh Bhanwala, has been pivotal in rescuing approximately 1,000 stranded individuals, including children and paramilitary personnel, amid severe floods in the Jammu-Gurdaspur belt caused by heavy rains.

In response to the floods, which severely impacted infrastructure, the Army, closely cooperating with civil authorities, conducted large-scale rescue operations. Rising Star Corps soldiers battled adverse conditions, employing Army and Air Force helicopters for these urgent missions.

As part of these efforts, the Army laid a 110-foot Bailey bridge in just 12 hours to replace the damaged 4th Tawi bridge in Jammu, ensuring the restoration of critical transport links. The operations highlighted the Army's commitment to aiding affected families with medical aid, food, and other necessary relief materials.

