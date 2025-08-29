Left Menu

The Reverse Flow: Venezuelan Migrants Turn Back Amid US Immigration Crackdown

Facing tightened US immigration policies, many Venezuelan migrants are reversing course from the US back to South America. This trend, termed 'reverse flow' migration, has seen 14,000 migrants head south since early this year, amid harsh conditions like those in the treacherous Darien Gap.

Updated: 29-08-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:10 IST
Since the onset of tighter immigration policies in the United States under President Donald Trump, a significant 'reverse flow' migration has emerged. Over 14,000 Venezuelan migrants, originally aiming for the US, are now returning south as detailed in a report by Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica's governments.

Migrants are retracing their steps south through perilous routes such as the Darien Gap, a journey filled with hardship and vulnerability. Interviews in Costa Rica, Panama, and Colombia reveal that nearly all southbound travelers are Venezuelan, with about half planning to return to their crisis-stricken homeland.

Years of diplomatic efforts by South American nations seeking support to manage the influx of Venezuelan migrants seem reversed. As migrants struggle to finance their travel and face potential exploitation, the international community is urged to provide support, safeguarding those at risk during this unprecedented migration reversal.

