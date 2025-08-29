Left Menu

Tragic Canal Jump: Unveiling Questions in Gujarat

In Gujarat's Banaskantha district, a woman, her two sons, and an unrelated man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a canal on Friday. Identified as Priyanka Prajapati and her sons, along with Lalit Prajapati, the incident has prompted an ongoing investigation to uncover their motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palanpur | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:39 IST
Tragic Canal Jump: Unveiling Questions in Gujarat
In a heart-wrenching incident in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, authorities reported that a woman, alongside her two minor sons and an unrelated man, allegedly ended their lives by jumping into a canal on Friday.

Inspector AT Patel from Deodar police noted that the tragic event occurred in the afternoon at Goda village, positioned roughly 80 kilometers from the district headquarters. The victims were identified as Priyanka Prajapati, her children Mayank and Meet, and Lalit Prajapati.

While the preliminary investigation reveals no known connection between the adults, both in their 30s, the police are actively probing the circumstances that led to the event. Post-mortem examinations have been completed, and bodies returned to their families, yet the mystery remains as officials seek answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

