Trump's Bold Move: Unilateral Federal Funding Freeze

President Donald Trump has announced plans to cancel $4.9 billion in federal funding without Congressional approval, escalating debate on spending control. The funding includes international programs and has faced criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. Trump aims to bypass Congress using a "pocket rescission" tactic.

Updated: 29-08-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:42 IST
Trump

In a bold political maneuver, President Donald Trump has unilaterally moved to cancel $4.9 billion in federal funding, raising tensions over the control of national spending.

Trump's decision, conveyed through a late-night letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, seeks to withhold funds earmarked for 15 international programs without Congressional consent, a move not seen since 1977. The U.S. Constitution grants Congress the power to manage funding, a process historically upheld by requiring Congressional approval for any unspent money.

The action, which involves cutting funds allocated for foreign aid and United Nations peacekeeping operations, has sparked a bipartisan debate. Prominent Republican figures express support for cuts, yet some, like Republican Senator Susan Collins, question the legality of Trump's approach, while Democratic leaders accuse him of intending to trigger a government shutdown.

