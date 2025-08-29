Tamil Nadu's Petition Scandal: Floating Grievances in Vaigai

In a scandal that has sent ripples across Tamil Nadu's political landscape, grievance petitions submitted under the DMK's outreach program 'Ungaludan Stalin' were found floating in the Vaigai River. This incident has sparked a storm of condemnation from political opponents.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami lambasted the ruling DMK, comparing the discarded petitions to the ashes of the deceased. He labeled the outreach initiative as a publicity stunt, claiming the government was disconnected from the people's struggles.

The BJP's K Annamalai criticized the government for wasting taxpayers' money on flashy initiatives. Meanwhile, the Sivaganga District Collector ordered an enquiry, as the administration seeks to address the fallout from this politically charged incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)