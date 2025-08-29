Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Petition Scandal: Floating Grievances in Vaigai

Controversy erupted as petitions from DMK's outreach program were discovered floating in Tamil Nadu's Vaigai River. Political leaders, including Palaniswami and Annamalai, condemned the DMK government for its alleged negligence, while an investigation was initiated following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:51 IST
Tamil Nadu's Petition Scandal: Floating Grievances in Vaigai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scandal that has sent ripples across Tamil Nadu's political landscape, grievance petitions submitted under the DMK's outreach program 'Ungaludan Stalin' were found floating in the Vaigai River. This incident has sparked a storm of condemnation from political opponents.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami lambasted the ruling DMK, comparing the discarded petitions to the ashes of the deceased. He labeled the outreach initiative as a publicity stunt, claiming the government was disconnected from the people's struggles.

The BJP's K Annamalai criticized the government for wasting taxpayers' money on flashy initiatives. Meanwhile, the Sivaganga District Collector ordered an enquiry, as the administration seeks to address the fallout from this politically charged incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan and India: Navigating Dialogue Amidst Tensions

Pakistan and India: Navigating Dialogue Amidst Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Court Orders Removal of Defamatory Content in Dharmasthala Temple Case

Court Orders Removal of Defamatory Content in Dharmasthala Temple Case

 India
3
Maratha Quota Movement Disrupts Mumbai Traffic

Maratha Quota Movement Disrupts Mumbai Traffic

 India
4
Political Frictions Erupt Over Modi Yatra Incident

Political Frictions Erupt Over Modi Yatra Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025