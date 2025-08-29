Left Menu

Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

A Sikh man died after being shot by Los Angeles Police following a car chase. Gurpreet Singh, involved in alarming off-road incidents with a machete, was warned multiple times before being shot. Investigations are underway concerning the use of force by the involved LAPD officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:55 IST
Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting
Gurpreet Singh

In a dramatic sequence of events, a 35-year-old Sikh man waving a machete died after a police-engineered car chase in Los Angeles. Gurpreet Singh passed away on July 17 after sustaining gunshot wounds inflicted by LAPD officers who pursued him on July 13.

According to the LAPD, Singh exhibited erratic behavior, menacing both pedestrians and vehicles with a 27-inch machete. Video footage shows Singh ignoring police commands, throwing a water bottle at officers, and leading a frenzied car pursuit.

Singh allegedly charged at officers with the machete, resulting in officers firing upon him. The aftermath has sparked an internal investigation to determine if the actions of officers Michael Orozco and Nestor Espinoza Bojorquez adhered to LAPD standards on force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Jhansi Court's Landmark Sentence in Minor's Case

Justice Served: Jhansi Court's Landmark Sentence in Minor's Case

 India
2
Sports Sensations: Record-Breaking Moments and Off-Field Drama

Sports Sensations: Record-Breaking Moments and Off-Field Drama

 Global
3
PWD's Ambitious Plan: Elevating Delhi's Ring Road

PWD's Ambitious Plan: Elevating Delhi's Ring Road

 India
4
Strengthening Security: NSG's Multi-Agency Anti-Terror Drill

Strengthening Security: NSG's Multi-Agency Anti-Terror Drill

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025