Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

In a dramatic sequence of events, a 35-year-old Sikh man waving a machete died after a police-engineered car chase in Los Angeles. Gurpreet Singh passed away on July 17 after sustaining gunshot wounds inflicted by LAPD officers who pursued him on July 13.

According to the LAPD, Singh exhibited erratic behavior, menacing both pedestrians and vehicles with a 27-inch machete. Video footage shows Singh ignoring police commands, throwing a water bottle at officers, and leading a frenzied car pursuit.

Singh allegedly charged at officers with the machete, resulting in officers firing upon him. The aftermath has sparked an internal investigation to determine if the actions of officers Michael Orozco and Nestor Espinoza Bojorquez adhered to LAPD standards on force.

(With inputs from agencies.)