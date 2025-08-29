Arunachal Pradesh Shooting: Suspect Surrenders, Teen Recovers

A 35-year-old man, identified as Jiten Siyum, accused of shooting a teenage boy in Arunachal Pradesh, surrendered on Friday. The police confirmed his surrender following an intense manhunt initiated after the shooting incident on August 27.

Siyum allegedly shot the 13-year-old at close range in Naharlagun's Model Village. The boy, who survived the attack and has since been discharged from the hospital, is now back home. Police officer Nyelam Nega stated the case is being probed on several fronts, including the possibility of an accidental firing.

The suspect had previously taken the injured boy to the hospital before absconding. Investigators have recovered the firearm, which is now undergoing forensic examination. The police hope that Siyum's surrender will provide clarity on the developing narrative.