Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Shooting: Suspect Surrenders, Teen Recovers

A 35-year-old, Jiten Siyum, suspected of shooting a 13-year-old boy in Naharlagun, surrendered to the police. The boy, who was shot at close range, has been discharged from the hospital. Police are investigating the motive and circumstances and have sent the firearm for forensic examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:31 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Shooting: Suspect Surrenders, Teen Recovers
Shooting
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man, identified as Jiten Siyum, accused of shooting a teenage boy in Arunachal Pradesh, surrendered on Friday. The police confirmed his surrender following an intense manhunt initiated after the shooting incident on August 27.

Siyum allegedly shot the 13-year-old at close range in Naharlagun's Model Village. The boy, who survived the attack and has since been discharged from the hospital, is now back home. Police officer Nyelam Nega stated the case is being probed on several fronts, including the possibility of an accidental firing.

The suspect had previously taken the injured boy to the hospital before absconding. Investigators have recovered the firearm, which is now undergoing forensic examination. The police hope that Siyum's surrender will provide clarity on the developing narrative.

TRENDING

1
IMF Engages Mozambique in Economic Revival Talks

IMF Engages Mozambique in Economic Revival Talks

 Global
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Debates Employee Extension and Re-employment

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Debates Employee Extension and Re-employment

 India
3
Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties

Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties

 Pakistan
4
Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025