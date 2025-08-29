Activist Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike Shakes Mumbai

On Friday, activist Manoj Jarange was granted an extension to continue his hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, demanding Maratha reservation. Despite initial plans for a one-day protest, police allowed another day, with authorities noting increased protester numbers and public inconvenience due to roadblocks.

The event saw thousands rally in support of Jarange, leading to significant traffic disruptions in the area. Protestors halted vehicles near CSMT and other locations, citing overwhelming participation exceeding the permitted 5000 people, according to police reports.

Jarange's protest centers on the demand for all Marathas to be classified as Kunbis, enabling their inclusion in the OBC category for reservation benefits. The activist's supporters used provocative slogans against the government, prompting police to urge measures for maintaining order.

(With inputs from agencies.)