Court Overturns Block on Asylum-Seekers' Hotel Stay

The UK's Court of Appeal overturned a temporary injunction blocking asylum-seekers from staying at a hotel in Epping. The government and hotel owner challenged the ruling, highlighting local planning law issues. The decision underscores an ongoing political debate on asylum-seeker housing as the government seeks alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:40 IST
The UK's Court of Appeal has lifted a temporary injunction that would have prevented asylum-seekers from residing at a hotel northeast of London. This decision came amid weeks of protests at the location. The appellate ruling found the previous High Court decision flawed, aligning with the government's stance.

The initial judgement mandated 138 asylum-seekers leave the Bell Hotel in Epping by September 12. The Labour government and Somani Hotels contested this, arguing based on local planning regulations. However, similar legal actions loom as councils explore the feasibility of similar injunctions for hotels housing asylum-seekers.

As the Bell Hotel becomes central to political discourse in the UK, the Labour government faces pressure to find alternative accommodations amid rising numbers of asylum-seekers arriving via the English Channel. Health Minister Stephen Kinnock warns of potential destitution if asylum hotels close abruptly, citing the government's duty to house them.

