Tragic Honour Killing: Father Stages Daughter's Murder as Suicide

In a chilling case of honour killing, a father allegedly strangled his daughter and forced pesticide into her mouth to mask the murder as a suicide because she was in a relationship with someone from a different community. The incident occurred in Melakunda village, with police uncovering the staged scene.

Kalaburagi | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:59 IST
  • India

The small village of Melakunda is shaken by a grim case of honour killing, as police reveal details behind an alleged murder staged as suicide. The 18-year-old victim was reportedly strangled by her father, Shankar, who also forced pesticide into her mouth to mislead villagers into believing it was a suicide.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D disclosed that Shankar opposed his daughter's relationship due to caste differences, fearing it could impact future marriage prospects for his other daughters. In a drastic attempt to conceal the crime, he performed her last rites, with villagers unaware of the sinister truth.

Authorities have arrested Shankar and are investigating the involvement of two more family members. A forensic team dispatched to the site collected evidence as murder and evidence tampering cases were registered. Community tensions have risen, awaiting further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

