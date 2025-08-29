Left Menu

Revitalizing Legislative Committees: Advocating for Social Justice and Inclusive Development

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the importance of legislative committees in enhancing national progress and championing social justice, particularly for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. At a national conference, he urged lawmakers to transcend party lines, focusing on detailed, consensus-driven recommendations for inclusive and equitable societal development.

In a bid to rejuvenate the quality of legislative debates, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the critical function of House committees in national advancement, urging them to deliver recommendations based on evolving societal needs. Addressing the National Conference on SC/ST Welfare, he stressed their pivotal role in fostering inclusive development for marginalized communities.

Birla critiqued the dwindling number of legislative sittings and disruptive behavior in assemblies, denoting it as a concern that affects the discourse level. Highlighting committees as the bedrock of parliamentary democracy, he praised their detailed, non-partisan scrutiny and their ability to forge consensus-driven recommendations, notably for SC/ST welfare and policy guidance.

The Lok Sabha Speaker expressed hope that the conference would yield actionable resolutions for strengthening committee roles in societal welfare. Key discussions included proposing evidence-based reviews, enhanced public monitoring, and transparent reporting to ensure accountability and tangible progress in empowering disadvantaged groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

