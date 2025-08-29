Revitalizing Legislative Committees: Advocating for Social Justice and Inclusive Development

In a bid to rejuvenate the quality of legislative debates, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the critical function of House committees in national advancement, urging them to deliver recommendations based on evolving societal needs. Addressing the National Conference on SC/ST Welfare, he stressed their pivotal role in fostering inclusive development for marginalized communities.

Birla critiqued the dwindling number of legislative sittings and disruptive behavior in assemblies, denoting it as a concern that affects the discourse level. Highlighting committees as the bedrock of parliamentary democracy, he praised their detailed, non-partisan scrutiny and their ability to forge consensus-driven recommendations, notably for SC/ST welfare and policy guidance.

The Lok Sabha Speaker expressed hope that the conference would yield actionable resolutions for strengthening committee roles in societal welfare. Key discussions included proposing evidence-based reviews, enhanced public monitoring, and transparent reporting to ensure accountability and tangible progress in empowering disadvantaged groups.

