Amit Shah Inaugurates ₹322 Cr Projects, Opens NCFL & Brahmaputra Wing in Assam

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the Brahmaputra Wing at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati and virtually launched and laid foundation stones for eight projects worth ₹322 crore in Assam. The ceremony was attended by Assam Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, and other dignitaries.

Northeast: From Turbulence to Transformation

In his address, Shri Shah said the Northeast has moved from decades of conflict to peace and growth. Recalling the sacrifices of leaders like Maharaja Prithu, Lachit Borphukan, and Chilarai, as well as the youth who joined the armed forces during the Assam Movement, he described the region as a pillar of India’s security and cultural heritage.

He lauded the Modi government’s focus on the Northeast, noting that in the last 11 years, the region has seen unprecedented development, with better connectivity, stronger security, and inclusive growth.

"When the history of the Northeast is written, Prime Minister Modi’s 11 years will be inscribed in golden letters," Shri Shah said.

New Projects and Infrastructure Push

The Home Minister announced the launch and foundation of eight projects worth ₹322 crore, including key infrastructure and security initiatives.

National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL), Guwahati: The second in India after Delhi, established at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy . Will protect citizens of all eight Northeastern states from cyber fraud . Enhance India’s fight against dark net crimes, narcotics, arms smuggling, and infiltration attempts . Operated 24/7 by police personnel from across the region.

Brahmaputra Wing, Raj Bhavan: Built at a cost of ₹40 crore over 3,300 sq. m. Designed to host constitutional functions, student and artist interactions, and public dialogues with the Governor.

Facilities for CAPF soldiers protecting India’s borders were also inaugurated, strengthening support for security forces.

India’s Development Model

Shri Shah highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s governance achievements:

25 crore people lifted above poverty .

60 crore citizens provided with housing, electricity, toilets, piped water, gas connections, and ₹5 lakh health insurance .

Transformation in infrastructure, internal and external security, power, and welfare delivery.

He said that these achievements demonstrate Modi’s ability to not just frame policies but implement them effectively on the ground, earning global recognition.

On Digital India and Security

Linking the NCFL with Digital India, Shri Shah stressed the importance of cybersecurity: "Cyber fraud endangers citizens’ hard-earned money. With NCFL in Guwahati, Northeast India will be shielded, and national security will be fortified."

Sharp Attack on Opposition

Turning to politics, Shri Shah strongly criticized the main opposition party, accusing its leaders of negative politics and personal attacks. He condemned the use of abusive language against Prime Minister Modi’s late mother, calling it the lowest point in public life.

"The people of India will never tolerate such words against a mother who raised her son in poverty to become a world leader," he said, demanding an apology to PM Modi, his late mother, and the nation.

He also warned against attempts to pollute voter lists with infiltrators, saying that such moves threaten the soul of democracy.

India’s Global Standing

The Home Minister emphasized that India’s global respect has soared, with 27 countries conferring their highest civilian awards on Prime Minister Modi. He contrasted this with the opposition’s negativity, noting that while the world honors India’s leader, domestic rivals attempt to demean national dignity.

A Call for Patriotism and Swadeshi

Shri Shah concluded by urging citizens to adopt swadeshi products in daily life: "Every Indian should pledge to use indigenous goods. By strengthening our economy through swadeshi, we secure India’s future."

Looking Ahead

The inauguration of the NCFL and Brahmaputra Wing, coupled with new infrastructure worth ₹322 crore, underlines the Modi government’s focus on:

Strengthening security in the Northeast .

Empowering local communities through development .

Upholding cultural pride and national unity.

Shri Shah expressed confidence that the Northeast’s transformation will continue, with peace, progress, and patriotism guiding the region toward the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.