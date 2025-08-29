Trump Administration Gears Up for Immigration Crackdown in Chicago

The Trump administration intends to deploy officers to Chicago as part of a substantial immigration crackdown, aiming to extend federal law enforcement presence within major Democratic-led cities, according to two United States officials.

Scheduled for a possible start as early as September 5, the operation could last approximately 30 days, a source from the Department of Homeland Security revealed to The Associated Press. Similar to recent actions in Los Angeles, this mission awaits final approval.

Chicago, known for its large immigrant community, traditionally resists federal immigration efforts, posing another potential conflict between the city, state of Illinois, and Trump's governance. Meanwhile, the administration requested the military's aid, proposing the use of Naval Station Great Lakes to bolster immigration enforcement.