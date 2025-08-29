Left Menu

Trump Administration Gears Up for Immigration Crackdown in Chicago

President Trump's administration is set to send officers to Chicago for an immigration crackdown, aiming to expand federal law enforcement in Democratic cities. The operation could start soon and involves multiple federal agencies, focusing solely on immigration enforcement. Resistance from local Democratic officials is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:51 IST
The Trump administration intends to deploy officers to Chicago as part of a substantial immigration crackdown, aiming to extend federal law enforcement presence within major Democratic-led cities, according to two United States officials.

Scheduled for a possible start as early as September 5, the operation could last approximately 30 days, a source from the Department of Homeland Security revealed to The Associated Press. Similar to recent actions in Los Angeles, this mission awaits final approval.

Chicago, known for its large immigrant community, traditionally resists federal immigration efforts, posing another potential conflict between the city, state of Illinois, and Trump's governance. Meanwhile, the administration requested the military's aid, proposing the use of Naval Station Great Lakes to bolster immigration enforcement.

