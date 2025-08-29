Left Menu

Modi Strengthens NDMA with New Appointments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed two new members to the National Disaster Management Authority and reappointed three existing ones. This strategic move aims to bolster India's disaster preparedness and mitigation strategies, aligning with the nation's ethos of prevention and response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reinforced the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) by nominating two new members and renewing the terms of three existing members.

Scientist Dinesh Kumar Aswal and disaster recovery expert Rita Missal join the NDMA, while veterans Rajendra Singh, Krishna Swaroop Vatsa, and Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) continue their tenure.

The NDMA, chaired by the prime minister, develops policies for disaster prevention, mitigation, and response. Established under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the authority plays a critical role in India's disaster management efforts.

