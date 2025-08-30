Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Unilateral Foreign Aid Cancellation Sparks Controversy

President Trump canceled $4.9 billion in foreign aid without congressional approval, escalating tensions over spending control. This 'pocket rescission' bypasses legislative oversight, impacting programs abroad. Critics argue it violates the Constitution, while some Republicans support spending cuts. Concerns arise over potential government shutdown risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 00:43 IST
Trump's Bold Move: Unilateral Foreign Aid Cancellation Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has taken a decisive step to cancel $4.9 billion in foreign aid, bypassing Congress and escalating the ongoing dispute over which branch controls the nation's spending. By making this move, Trump has communicated to House Speaker Mike Johnson his plan to withhold funding for 15 international programs, despite the constitutional mandate granting Congress the power of the purse.

This maneuver, termed a 'pocket rescission,' allows the President to withhold funds for up to 45 days, running out the fiscal year clock till September 30. This approach, last used in 1977, intends to sidestep congressional approval. The funds in question, meant for international aid, United Nations peacekeeping, and democracy-promotion, were primarily administered by the U.S. Agency for International Development, an agency heavily impacted by Trump's policies.

Senator Susan Collins from Maine, leader of the Senate Appropriations Committee, argued that the move is illegal, insisting that spending cuts should follow the bipartisan appropriations process. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer warned that Trump's actions risk a government shutdown, urging Republicans not to support this unilateral decision.

TRENDING

1
US Visa Denials Ignite Debate Over Palestinian Representation at UN

US Visa Denials Ignite Debate Over Palestinian Representation at UN

 Global
2
Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

 France
3
Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

 Global
4
Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025