Trump's Bold Move: Unilateral Foreign Aid Cancellation Sparks Controversy

President Donald Trump has taken a decisive step to cancel $4.9 billion in foreign aid, bypassing Congress and escalating the ongoing dispute over which branch controls the nation's spending. By making this move, Trump has communicated to House Speaker Mike Johnson his plan to withhold funding for 15 international programs, despite the constitutional mandate granting Congress the power of the purse.

This maneuver, termed a 'pocket rescission,' allows the President to withhold funds for up to 45 days, running out the fiscal year clock till September 30. This approach, last used in 1977, intends to sidestep congressional approval. The funds in question, meant for international aid, United Nations peacekeeping, and democracy-promotion, were primarily administered by the U.S. Agency for International Development, an agency heavily impacted by Trump's policies.

Senator Susan Collins from Maine, leader of the Senate Appropriations Committee, argued that the move is illegal, insisting that spending cuts should follow the bipartisan appropriations process. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer warned that Trump's actions risk a government shutdown, urging Republicans not to support this unilateral decision.