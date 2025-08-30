U.S. and Panama Propose Expansion of Security Force in Haiti

The United States and Panama have proposed a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council, aiming to transition the current Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti into an expanded Gang Suppression Force. This comes in response to armed gangs taking control of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince.

Funded by voluntary contributions, the proposed force would deploy up to 5,500 personnel, including troops from Kenya, Guatemala, El Salvador, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. The resolution seeks more structured support and logistics to address current challenges with funding and manpower shortages.

The initiative responds to calls from Haitian leaders for increased international intervention against gangs, amid past U.N. missions' controversies. For the draft to pass, it must receive at least nine affirmative votes from the Security Council without any veto from major powers such as the U.S., France, Britain, China, or Russia.