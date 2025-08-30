Left Menu

U.S. and Panama Propose Expansion of Security Force in Haiti

The U.S. and Panama push for an expanded force in Haiti to combat gangs, turning the Multinational Security Support into a larger anti-gang operation with international contributions. The new force would deploy up to 5,500 personnel, addressing the ongoing struggle with funding and personnel shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 01:18 IST
U.S. and Panama Propose Expansion of Security Force in Haiti
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and Panama have proposed a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council, aiming to transition the current Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti into an expanded Gang Suppression Force. This comes in response to armed gangs taking control of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince.

Funded by voluntary contributions, the proposed force would deploy up to 5,500 personnel, including troops from Kenya, Guatemala, El Salvador, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. The resolution seeks more structured support and logistics to address current challenges with funding and manpower shortages.

The initiative responds to calls from Haitian leaders for increased international intervention against gangs, amid past U.N. missions' controversies. For the draft to pass, it must receive at least nine affirmative votes from the Security Council without any veto from major powers such as the U.S., France, Britain, China, or Russia.

TRENDING

1
US Visa Denials Ignite Debate Over Palestinian Representation at UN

US Visa Denials Ignite Debate Over Palestinian Representation at UN

 Global
2
Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

 France
3
Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

 Global
4
Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025