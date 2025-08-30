Whistleblower Sparks Controversy over Security Breach at SSA

Amidst concerns over data security, Charles Borges, the Social Security Administration's chief data officer, has resigned after filing a whistleblower complaint against the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Borges claimed that the mishandling of sensitive information left 300 million Americans' Social Security data vulnerable.

Borges' allegations pointed to DOGE's unauthorized use of a cloud platform that compromised sensitive data, including health diagnoses and financial information. The ensuing fallout reportedly subjected Borges to exclusion and a hostile work environment, according to his resignation letter.

This incident follows scrutiny from retiree groups and ongoing legal proceedings questioning DOGE's sweeping access to personal data under the Trump administration's directive. Borgés continues to collaborate with oversight bodies to address these serious security concerns.