Federal Judge Halts Expedited Deportation Expansion

A federal judge has stopped the expansion of fast-track deportations instigated by the Trump administration, citing constitutional violations regarding migrants' due process rights. This ruling was issued by U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb in Washington, D.C.

The halted policy, approved in January, widened the scope of expedited deportation to include non-citizens across the United States who cannot prove a two-year residency. Previously, such processes were primarily applied at border detentions.

Cobb noted that expedited measures, prioritized for speed, overlooked the necessity for due process under the Fifth Amendment, calling the approach 'skimpy'. The ruling refuses to accommodate Trump's legal authority, emphasizing the rights of long-standing residents against accelerated deportation methods.