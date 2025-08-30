Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Expedited Deportation Expansion

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to expand fast-track deportations, citing violations of migrants' constitutional due process rights. The policy exposed more migrants to rapid expulsion, including those within the U.S. for years, without adapting procedures for such cases.

A federal judge has stopped the expansion of fast-track deportations instigated by the Trump administration, citing constitutional violations regarding migrants' due process rights. This ruling was issued by U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb in Washington, D.C.

The halted policy, approved in January, widened the scope of expedited deportation to include non-citizens across the United States who cannot prove a two-year residency. Previously, such processes were primarily applied at border detentions.

Cobb noted that expedited measures, prioritized for speed, overlooked the necessity for due process under the Fifth Amendment, calling the approach 'skimpy'. The ruling refuses to accommodate Trump's legal authority, emphasizing the rights of long-standing residents against accelerated deportation methods.

