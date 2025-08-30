Judge Blocks Expansion of Expedited Deportations

A federal judge obstructed the Trump administration's plan to increase expedited deportations of undocumented migrants. This Friday ruling imposes a temporary block on the administration's effort to leverage the federal expedited removal statute to facilitate rapid deportations of immigrants without legal hearings.

President Donald Trump had pledged to conduct a large-scale deportation operation if re-elected, targeting one million deportations annually during his second term. However, US District Judge Jia Cobb highlighted due process concerns regarding the expanded use of expedited removal, arguing it infringes on individuals' Fifth Amendment rights.

Judge Cobb asserted that prioritizing speed over due process could lead to wrongful deportations. The Department of Homeland Security's plan had previously triggered legal actions by immigrant rights groups. The block affects interior migrants who legally entered the U.S. and utilized humanitarian parole, potentially impacting many individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)