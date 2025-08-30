Left Menu

Judge Blocks Expansion of Expedited Deportations

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's attempt to expand expedited deportations of undocumented migrants within the U.S. This decision challenges the administration's controversial use of the expedited removal statute, emphasizing the need for due process for individuals facing deportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 10:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge obstructed the Trump administration's plan to increase expedited deportations of undocumented migrants. This Friday ruling imposes a temporary block on the administration's effort to leverage the federal expedited removal statute to facilitate rapid deportations of immigrants without legal hearings.

President Donald Trump had pledged to conduct a large-scale deportation operation if re-elected, targeting one million deportations annually during his second term. However, US District Judge Jia Cobb highlighted due process concerns regarding the expanded use of expedited removal, arguing it infringes on individuals' Fifth Amendment rights.

Judge Cobb asserted that prioritizing speed over due process could lead to wrongful deportations. The Department of Homeland Security's plan had previously triggered legal actions by immigrant rights groups. The block affects interior migrants who legally entered the U.S. and utilized humanitarian parole, potentially impacting many individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

