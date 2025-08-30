Police Capture Notorious Criminal After Dramatic Chase

A man with a notorious criminal background, identified as Ramesh Kilari, was apprehended by police on Saturday morning following a dramatic encounter. Kilari, accused of multiple crimes including dacoity and gang rape, attacked a constable during his arrest attempt, police sources revealed.

The incident unfolded around 6 am when a police team attempted to take Kilari into custody under Kittur police station jurisdiction. In a desperate bid to escape, Kilari allegedly stabbed constable Sharif Dafedar. In response, PSI Praveen Gongolli fired a warning shot, but Kilari persisted, prompting police to shoot him in the leg to subdue him.

Authorities confirmed Kilari's involvement in various serious offences, underscoring his long criminal history. Both the injured constable and the apprehended individual are currently receiving medical treatment at Belagavi BIMS Hospital.