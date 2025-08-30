Left Menu

Police Capture Notorious Criminal After Dramatic Chase

Ramesh Kilari, a man with a history of serious criminal charges, was shot and apprehended by police after assaulting a constable and attempting to flee. The police fired at his leg after failed warning shots. Both the injured officer and Kilari are receiving treatment at Belagavi BIMS Hospital.

Updated: 30-08-2025 11:34 IST
Police Capture Notorious Criminal After Dramatic Chase
  Country:
  • India

A man with a notorious criminal background, identified as Ramesh Kilari, was apprehended by police on Saturday morning following a dramatic encounter. Kilari, accused of multiple crimes including dacoity and gang rape, attacked a constable during his arrest attempt, police sources revealed.

The incident unfolded around 6 am when a police team attempted to take Kilari into custody under Kittur police station jurisdiction. In a desperate bid to escape, Kilari allegedly stabbed constable Sharif Dafedar. In response, PSI Praveen Gongolli fired a warning shot, but Kilari persisted, prompting police to shoot him in the leg to subdue him.

Authorities confirmed Kilari's involvement in various serious offences, underscoring his long criminal history. Both the injured constable and the apprehended individual are currently receiving medical treatment at Belagavi BIMS Hospital.

