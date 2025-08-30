Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Urgent Relief in Jammu and Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party, urged the central government to announce a relief package for Jammu and Kashmir following severe weather-related damage. The region has experienced floods, cloudbursts, and landslides, particularly affecting Jammu. Mufti emphasized the need for coordinated efforts and timely assistance.
In a plea to the central government, People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has called for an urgent relief package for Jammu and Kashmir. The region has been ravaged by severe rain-related events, including floods, cloudbursts, and landslides, with Jammu suffering significantly.
Mufti highlighted the extensive loss of lives and property, emphasizing that immediate and substantial assistance is critical. She referred to the relief measures that followed the 2014 floods and urged similar action, with an additional focus on Jammu this time.
Stressing the importance of a coordinated response, Mufti appealed for collaboration between the central government and the regional administration to avoid leaving affected individuals to manage alone in this crisis.
