Maratha Quota Protests: Struggles and Setbacks at Azad Maidan

Protesters gathered under the leadership of Manoj Jarange at Mumbai's Azad Maidan are voicing grievances about insufficient amenities during their ongoing Maratha quota agitation. Despite official claims of adequate provisions, issues persist with water and food shortages, leading to frustration among attendees.

As Jarange's indefinite hunger strike advances into its second day, the persistent rainfall in Mumbai since Friday adds to the challenges faced by protesters, many of whom traveled by train and other public transport to join the cause. Puddles from overnight rains have formed at the protest site, exacerbating the difficult conditions.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asserts that measures have been put in place, such as graveling muddy areas, providing medical support, and ensuring access to toilets and clean water. However, Jarange accuses authorities of deliberately restricting resources, blaming government officials for withholding essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)