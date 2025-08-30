Left Menu

Maratha Quota Protests: Struggles and Setbacks at Azad Maidan

Amid continuous rainfall, protesters led by Manoj Jarange at Mumbai's Azad Maidan face hardships due to inadequate amenities. While the civic body claims to provide necessary facilities, protesters complain about lack of food, water, and sanitation. Jarange demands a 10% quota for Marathas under the OBC category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:00 IST
Maratha Quota Protests: Struggles and Setbacks at Azad Maidan
Protest
  • Country:
  • India

Protesters gathered under the leadership of Manoj Jarange at Mumbai's Azad Maidan are voicing grievances about insufficient amenities during their ongoing Maratha quota agitation. Despite official claims of adequate provisions, issues persist with water and food shortages, leading to frustration among attendees.

As Jarange's indefinite hunger strike advances into its second day, the persistent rainfall in Mumbai since Friday adds to the challenges faced by protesters, many of whom traveled by train and other public transport to join the cause. Puddles from overnight rains have formed at the protest site, exacerbating the difficult conditions.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asserts that measures have been put in place, such as graveling muddy areas, providing medical support, and ensuring access to toilets and clean water. However, Jarange accuses authorities of deliberately restricting resources, blaming government officials for withholding essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Notorious Fugitive Nabbed: The Capture of Delhi's Elusive Robbery Suspect

Notorious Fugitive Nabbed: The Capture of Delhi's Elusive Robbery Suspect

 India
2
Bangladesh Shines with Dominant Performance in Asia Cup Hockey

Bangladesh Shines with Dominant Performance in Asia Cup Hockey

 India
3
Businessman Arrested for Harassment in Palghar: A Case of Stalking and Intrusion

Businessman Arrested for Harassment in Palghar: A Case of Stalking and Intru...

 India
4
South vs South: A Vice-Presidential Battle Brews

South vs South: A Vice-Presidential Battle Brews

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025