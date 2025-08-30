Businessman Arrested for Harassment in Palghar: A Case of Stalking and Intrusion
A 30-year-old businessman, Devendra Patil, was arrested in Wada, Palghar, for allegedly stalking a woman. He sent inappropriate messages and images via Instagram. Authorities charged him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, citing stalking and outraging the woman's modesty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A businessman in Wada, Palghar was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly stalking a 24-year-old woman, according to local police.
The accused, Devendra Patil, aged 30 and owner of a travel business, allegedly sent the victim offensive messages and explicit images through Instagram.
Charges have been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act for stalking and infringing upon the woman's modesty, police said.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SRK's Comment on Daughter Suhana's Instagram Post Sparks Curiosity and Excitement
Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Comment on Suhana's Instagram Stirs Fan Excitement
SRK's Heartfelt Instagram Comment on Suhana's Post Takes Social Media by Storm
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement on Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Instagram Comment Steals Spotlight