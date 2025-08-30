Left Menu

Businessman Arrested for Harassment in Palghar: A Case of Stalking and Intrusion

A 30-year-old businessman, Devendra Patil, was arrested in Wada, Palghar, for allegedly stalking a woman. He sent inappropriate messages and images via Instagram. Authorities charged him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, citing stalking and outraging the woman's modesty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman in Wada, Palghar was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly stalking a 24-year-old woman, according to local police.

The accused, Devendra Patil, aged 30 and owner of a travel business, allegedly sent the victim offensive messages and explicit images through Instagram.

Charges have been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act for stalking and infringing upon the woman's modesty, police said.

