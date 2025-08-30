Businessman Arrested for Harassment in Palghar: A Case of Stalking and Intrusion

A businessman in Wada, Palghar was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly stalking a 24-year-old woman, according to local police.

The accused, Devendra Patil, aged 30 and owner of a travel business, allegedly sent the victim offensive messages and explicit images through Instagram.

Charges have been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act for stalking and infringing upon the woman's modesty, police said.