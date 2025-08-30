Major Cash Seizures on Indian Railways: A Growing Concern

In a significant crackdown, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended Akshay Kumar Soni at Suraimanpur railway station, seizing Rs 25 lakh in cash. Soni, a resident of Gohiya Chhapra village, was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the substantial amount, prompting officials to notify the Income Tax Department.

Soni was traveling on the Utsarg Express toward Chhapra when the RPF intervened. This incident marks the third major cash seizure involving train passengers in the Ballia-Chhapra rail section, raising suspicions of a potential money laundering operation.

Earlier instances included a seizure of Rs 53.96 lakh from Mohammad Mustafa on August 4, and a substantial Rs 1.80 crore from another passenger on July 22. Authorities are intensifying efforts to curb the transportation of illicit cash across railway networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)