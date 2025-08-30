Left Menu

Major Cash Seizures on Indian Railways: A Growing Concern

The Railway Protection Force seized Rs 25 lakh from a passenger at Suraimanpur station when he couldn't explain the money's origin. Akshay Kumar Soni, traveling to Chhapra, faced Income Tax scrutiny. This incident follows previous seizures on the Ballia-Chhapra route, raising concerns about money laundering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant crackdown, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended Akshay Kumar Soni at Suraimanpur railway station, seizing Rs 25 lakh in cash. Soni, a resident of Gohiya Chhapra village, was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the substantial amount, prompting officials to notify the Income Tax Department.

Soni was traveling on the Utsarg Express toward Chhapra when the RPF intervened. This incident marks the third major cash seizure involving train passengers in the Ballia-Chhapra rail section, raising suspicions of a potential money laundering operation.

Earlier instances included a seizure of Rs 53.96 lakh from Mohammad Mustafa on August 4, and a substantial Rs 1.80 crore from another passenger on July 22. Authorities are intensifying efforts to curb the transportation of illicit cash across railway networks.

