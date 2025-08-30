U.S. Blocks Abbas from U.N. Summit Amid Palestine Recognition Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, the United States announced on Friday that it would not permit Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly scheduled next month. This comes as multiple U.S. allies are prepared to formally recognize Palestine as a sovereign state.

The visa denial, impacting Abbas and approximately 80 other members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority, has provoked widespread astonishment and claims of breach of international law. European leaders, including those from France and Ireland, have condemned the U.S. decision, calling for a robust protest against the perceived violation.

While the U.S. State Department cites reasons linked to security and foreign policy for its action, Palestinian officials argue against longstanding allegations of extremism and insist that previous negotiations have not yielded the desired path to independent statehood. The dispute underscores the complexity of international diplomacy regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)