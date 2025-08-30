Kerala's Digital Resurvey Initiative: A Landmark in Land Administration
Kerala's digital resurvey initiative has measured over eight lakh hectares of land, marking significant progress in transforming land administration. The 'Ente Bhoomi' portal, part of the state's mission, aims to digitize land services. With completion anticipated soon, it promises enhanced management and reduced border disputes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala has marked a significant milestone in its digital resurvey initiative, measuring over eight lakh hectares of land, according to Revenue Minister K Rajan.
The 'Ente Bhoomi' portal, part of the ambitious initiative, has digitally assessed 58.65 lakh land parcels, transforming land administration in the state.
This digital mission by the Kerala government aims to modernize land services, promising better management and reduced border disputes with completion expected soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement