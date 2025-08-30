Kerala's Digital Resurvey Initiative: A Landmark in Land Administration

Kerala has marked a significant milestone in its digital resurvey initiative, measuring over eight lakh hectares of land, according to Revenue Minister K Rajan.

The 'Ente Bhoomi' portal, part of the ambitious initiative, has digitally assessed 58.65 lakh land parcels, transforming land administration in the state.

This digital mission by the Kerala government aims to modernize land services, promising better management and reduced border disputes with completion expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)