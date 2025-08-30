Left Menu

Kerala's Digital Resurvey Initiative: A Landmark in Land Administration

Kerala's digital resurvey initiative has measured over eight lakh hectares of land, marking significant progress in transforming land administration. The 'Ente Bhoomi' portal, part of the state's mission, aims to digitize land services. With completion anticipated soon, it promises enhanced management and reduced border disputes.

Kerala has marked a significant milestone in its digital resurvey initiative, measuring over eight lakh hectares of land, according to Revenue Minister K Rajan.

The 'Ente Bhoomi' portal, part of the ambitious initiative, has digitally assessed 58.65 lakh land parcels, transforming land administration in the state.

This digital mission by the Kerala government aims to modernize land services, promising better management and reduced border disputes with completion expected soon.

