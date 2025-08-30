Left Menu

India’s Sports Transformation Gains Momentum with Oil PSUs Driving Support

Shri Puri noted that after 2014, there has been a conscious policy drive to make India a “sporting nation.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:37 IST
On the occasion of National Sports Day (29th August), celebrated in honor of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted India’s growing investments and policy reforms in sports. Speaking at a special event jointly organised by the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), the Delhi Soccer Association, and Sudeva Academy, the Minister underlined how India is witnessing a paradigm shift in its approach to nurturing sporting talent.

India’s Growing Sports Ecosystem

Shri Puri noted that after 2014, there has been a conscious policy drive to make India a “sporting nation.” The government’s efforts now extend far beyond funding, with equal focus on building a holistic ecosystem that covers nutrition, sports science, physiotherapy, and world-class coaching infrastructure.

He pointed out that this transformation has been institutionalised through major reforms, the most recent being the passage of the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, which introduces a transparent and accountable framework for managing sports federations across the country.

Achievements Reflect Policy Success

The Minister stressed that India’s improved performance in international events reflects the success of these policies. He proudly recalled that India secured a record 107 medals at the 2023 Asian Games and an impressive 29 medals at the 2024 Para Asian Games (including 7 gold, 9 silver, and 13 bronze). These achievements, he said, have boosted national pride and demonstrated the country’s rising stature in the global sporting arena.

PSPB’s Role as a Sports Powerhouse

A large part of India’s sporting success, Shri Puri observed, has been made possible by the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB). Comprising 16 member organisations, PSPB supports competitions across 19 sporting disciplines and has consistently produced athletes of international repute.

Over the decades, PSPB athletes have contributed richly to India’s medal tally and have been recognized with prestigious awards:

  • 3 Padma Bhushan recipients

  • 13 Padma Shri awardees

  • 10 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna winners

  • 117 Arjuna Awardees

  • Along with 1 Dronacharya Award and 7 Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Awards

Altogether, 151 national awardees have emerged from the PSPB ecosystem, underscoring its pioneering role in sports promotion.

Expanding Sports in Aspirational Districts

Shri Puri also highlighted PSPB’s efforts in promoting sports in underserved regions, particularly Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh, which he has adopted under the Aspirational Districts Programme.

  • PSPB has organised archery competitions in Sonbhadra, identifying talented youth.

  • Plans are underway to conduct a Sailing event in 2026 in the district.

  • Work is in progress to establish a Water Sports Training Centre, aimed at nurturing athletes in disciplines like rowing, canoeing, and kayaking.

These initiatives, he said, would not only transform local communities but also provide a broader pool of talent for India’s national sports development.

A Future Ready Sports Nation

Shri Puri concluded by stressing that the collaborative model of government support, PSU involvement, and private partnerships is helping India fast-track its vision of becoming a global sports powerhouse.

He also appreciated the PSPB for organising the National Sports Day event along with Delhi Soccer Association and Sudeva Academy, calling it a true example of how multiple stakeholders can come together to strengthen the nation’s sporting fabric.

 

