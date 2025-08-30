Left Menu

Maratha Quota Standoff Continues: A Clash of Wills

Talks between Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange and a government-appointed delegation ended without resolution in Mumbai. Jarange remains on hunger strike, demanding Marathas be recognized as Kunbis for reservation eligibility. Government efforts to facilitate dialogue face criticism as protesters endure challenging conditions at Azad Maidan.

  • India

The deadlock over Maratha quota discussions persisted on Saturday as dialogue between agitation leader Manoj Jarange and a government-appointed delegation concluded inconclusively in Mumbai. Jarange, who is on a hunger strike, criticized Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for deputing former Justice Sandeep Shinde to negotiate.

Jarange has demanded a 10 percent quota for Marathas under the OBC category by recognizing them as Kunbis. The government's delegation, led by Shinde who studied relevant records, has yet to pave the way for Marathas to receive Kunbi status. Despite the government's in-principle approval for related gazettes, Jarange remains unsatisfied.

Amidst ongoing protests at Azad Maidan, participants have complained about insufficient amenities. Persistent rains added to the woes, prompting criticism of local authorities and the BMC for inadequate support. Nonetheless, the BMC claimed to have mobilized resources to address sanitation and logistical issues at the protest site.

