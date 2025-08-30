PM Modi, Japan’s PM Ishiba Visit Sendai to Boost Semiconductor Partnership

In a significant diplomatic and economic engagement, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Japan, H.E. Mr. Shigeru Ishiba, visited Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture today, underscoring the strategic importance of India–Japan cooperation in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

Visit to TEL Miyagi: A Glimpse into Japan’s Semiconductor Strengths

The two leaders toured the facilities of Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd. (TEL Miyagi), a globally renowned Japanese firm specializing in semiconductor equipment manufacturing. TEL Miyagi plays a pivotal role in the global semiconductor value chain, particularly in advanced manufacturing systems that are critical for chip fabrication and testing.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Ishiba were briefed on:

TEL’s advanced technological capabilities in semiconductor equipment.

Its ongoing and planned collaborations with India in areas of fabrication, testing, and supply chain resilience.

Opportunities for technology transfer, skill development, and joint R&D initiatives to support India’s growing semiconductor ambitions.

This hands-on factory tour provided both leaders with a practical understanding of the synergies between Japan’s technological strengths and India’s rapidly expanding semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

Complementary Strengths: India and Japan in the Semiconductor Ecosystem

The visit to Sendai demonstrated how India’s emerging semiconductor manufacturing base, backed by policy support such as the Semicon India Programme and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, complements Japan’s established expertise in semiconductor equipment, materials, and technology innovation.

Both leaders reaffirmed their intent to deepen cooperation in the sector, building upon:

The Memorandum of Cooperation on the Japan–India Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership .

The India–Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership , which promotes innovation and industrial collaboration.

The Economic Security Dialogue, focusing on resilient and trusted technology supply chains.

Strategic Vision for Resilient Supply Chains

The joint presence of Prime Ministers Modi and Ishiba at TEL Miyagi underscored the shared strategic vision of India and Japan to develop:

Robust, resilient, and trusted semiconductor supply chains in the Indo-Pacific.

A framework that reduces dependency on vulnerable chokepoints and ensures secure access to critical technologies.

Collaborative pathways for investments, joint ventures, and knowledge-sharing, enhancing global competitiveness.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his appreciation to Prime Minister Ishiba for accompanying him on this visit, describing it as a symbol of India–Japan’s deepening technological and economic partnership.

Diplomatic Engagements in Sendai

Following the factory visit, Prime Minister Ishiba hosted a lunch in honour of Prime Minister Modi in Sendai. The event was attended by the Governor of Miyagi Prefecture and other senior dignitaries, further strengthening people-to-people and regional ties between India and Japan.

A New Chapter in India–Japan Tech Diplomacy

This joint engagement in Sendai comes at a crucial time when both countries are investing heavily in future technologies to fuel their economic growth and strategic security. For India, collaboration with Japan provides:

Access to cutting-edge equipment and R&D expertise .

Opportunities for workforce training in advanced technologies.

A chance to position itself as a global semiconductor hub by 2030.

For Japan, India offers:

A vast and growing consumer market for semiconductors .

A reliable partner for supply chain diversification .

A base for manufacturing scale and cost efficiencies.

The Sendai visit has therefore become a defining moment in India–Japan technology diplomacy, showcasing their commitment to jointly building the semiconductor backbone of the future.