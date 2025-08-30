High Court Puts SI Recruitment in Jeopardy Amid Allegations

The Rajasthan Law Minister, Jogaram Patel, announced that recent high court observations regarding the SI recruitment exam 2021 require further government scrutiny, despite the exam not being outright canceled.

The high court has highlighted possible irregularities, especially pointing to the roles of RPSC members appointed during the Congress administration, mandating inquiries against them.

The court's remarks commend the BJP government for its swift action in response to leaks and irregularities, mandating a thorough examination of RPSC operations, possibly leading to its overhaul.

(With inputs from agencies.)