High Court Puts SI Recruitment in Jeopardy Amid Allegations
Rajasthan Law Minister Jogaram Patel stated that the high court has not canceled the SI recruitment exam 2021 but raised significant observations, requiring government examination. The investigation, emphasizing irregularities during the recruitment under the Congress regime, could lead to RPSC scrutiny and potential reorganization, with a previous inquiry praised.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan Law Minister, Jogaram Patel, announced that recent high court observations regarding the SI recruitment exam 2021 require further government scrutiny, despite the exam not being outright canceled.
The high court has highlighted possible irregularities, especially pointing to the roles of RPSC members appointed during the Congress administration, mandating inquiries against them.
The court's remarks commend the BJP government for its swift action in response to leaks and irregularities, mandating a thorough examination of RPSC operations, possibly leading to its overhaul.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement