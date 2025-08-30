Sharad Pawar Calls for Constitutional Amendment Amid Maratha Quota Agitation

In the midst of ongoing Maratha quota agitation in Mumbai, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday underscored the need for a constitutional amendment to address these pressing issues. He mentioned the ceiling on overall reservations as a challenge that must be overcome.

Pawar pointed out that 80 percent of Marathas rely heavily on agriculture for their livelihood. However, he argued that agriculture alone cannot suffice to secure their future, thus highlighting reservations as a necessary option. He has initiated discussions with other MPs to push for a constitutional amendment.

Notably, the Supreme Court has a 52 percent cap on reservations, although it approved a 72 percent quota in Tamil Nadu. Pawar stressed the importance of a transparent and clear approach by the Centre to develop a uniform policy, aiming to prevent societal discord. Activist Manoj Jarange also launched an indefinite fast in Mumbai on Friday, demanding Maratha inclusion in the OBC quota.

(With inputs from agencies.)