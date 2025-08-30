Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Woman Officer's Death Shocks Community

A 36-year-old woman constable from Thane's Economic Offences Wing allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building. She was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. No suicide note was found, and an accidental death report has been filed. Authorities are investigating all possible angles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman constable from the Economic Offences Wing in Thane has allegedly taken her own life by jumping off the third floor of a residential complex, authorities reported on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday at 8:30 pm in the Badlapur area, according to law enforcement officials.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, medical professionals declared her dead upon arrival. As no suicide note has been discovered, police have filed an accidental death report, while investigations into all circumstances surrounding the incident continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

