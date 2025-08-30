Tragic Loss: Woman Officer's Death Shocks Community

A woman constable from the Economic Offences Wing in Thane has allegedly taken her own life by jumping off the third floor of a residential complex, authorities reported on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday at 8:30 pm in the Badlapur area, according to law enforcement officials.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, medical professionals declared her dead upon arrival. As no suicide note has been discovered, police have filed an accidental death report, while investigations into all circumstances surrounding the incident continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)