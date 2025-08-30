India Charts Roadmap for Atmanirbhar Bharat in Sports Goods Manufacturing

In a historic step toward building an Atmanirbhar Bharat in sports manufacturing, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, chaired the first-ever Sports Goods Manufacturing Conclave in the national capital. The conclave, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, brought together key policymakers and industry leaders from NITI Aayog, DPIIT, Commerce Ministry, FICCI, CII, MSMEs, and leading sports goods manufacturers to outline a strategic roadmap for India’s sports goods sector.

A Historic Policy Shift

In a move described as a watershed moment for Indian sports industry, Dr. Mandaviya announced that for the first time, “Sports Goods Manufacturing” has been formally included in the Allocation of Business Rules, 1961 under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. This Gazette Notification, issued earlier this week, elevates sports manufacturing to the same policy platform as other national industries.

“Sports goods manufacturing is no longer a peripheral activity. It is now a priority sector under our national growth agenda,” the Minister declared.

Sports Goods as a Driver of Economic Growth

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mandaviya underlined the government’s vision of positioning India as a global leader in sports manufacturing:

India currently holds only 1% share in the global sports goods market .

The government has set a target to scale this to 25% by 2036 , driven by domestic demand, innovation, and exports .

Manufacturing expansion will generate employment, particularly in MSME clusters.

He added, “Economic growth happens when there is demand, and demand rises with manufacturing. This sector will not only empower our youth but also contribute to India’s emergence as a sporting and economic powerhouse.”

Demographic Advantage and Policy Roadmap

Highlighting India’s vast consumer base of 1.4 billion people, the Minister said that India must grow on its own development model rather than imitating others.

The conclave paved the way for a new policy framework for sports goods manufacturing, to be shaped by collective inputs from industry stakeholders. A task force will be set up, comprising representatives from the Ministry, National Sports Federations (NSFs), and private industry, to draft a comprehensive policy that:

Promotes self-reliance and Swadeshi goods (Garv se Swadeshi).

Encourages innovation, design, and R&D .

Expands domestic and global market opportunities.

Strengthens India’s position in the global sporting ecosystem.

Industry Presentations and Deliberations

The conclave featured presentations by sports industry leaders on:

India’s strengths in sports goods manufacturing.

Challenges faced by MSMEs , including access to finance, technology upgrades, and global certifications.

Opportunities for scaling exports by leveraging Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

Strategies to develop India as a hub for quality, affordable, and innovative sporting goods.

Dr. Mandaviya stressed that the vision extended beyond just manufacturing. “We are talking about creating a complete sports ecosystem that integrates industry, innovation, and employment generation.”

The Sports Goods Industry: Current Status and Future Potential

Market Value (2024): USD 4.88 billion (₹42,877 crore).

Projected Value (2027): USD 6.6 billion (₹57,800 crore).

Projected Value (2034): ₹87,300 crore.

Employment: Over 5 lakh people , primarily in MSME clusters such as Meerut, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Delhi-NCR .

Exports (2023–24): USD 523 million, reaching 90+ countries .

Major export destinations: USA, UK, Australia, Germany, and France.

Emerging markets: South Africa, UAE, Canada, and Sweden.

India is already the third-largest sports goods manufacturer in Asia and ranks 21st globally in exports, underscoring its potential to leap forward with the right policies.

Towards a Global Sporting Powerhouse

The conclave reaffirmed that sports goods manufacturing will be central to India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. By aligning policy, industry, and innovation, the sector is poised to:

Boost employment and MSME growth ,

Scale up exports and global competitiveness ,

Support India’s growing sporting culture , and

Strengthen the nation’s identity as both a sporting and economic power.